Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream from France recalled over presence of pesticide

The two Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream products are being recalled as they may contain ethylene oxide.PHOTOS: SFA/FACEBOOK
Jul 08, 2022 10:11 pm

Two Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream products imported from France with best-before dates between July 4 this year and July 21 next year are being recalled as they may contain a pesticide, ethylene oxide.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Friday (July 8) that it has directed the importer, Frosts Food & Beverage, to recall the pint and Classic Collection Mini Cups versions of the ice-cream.

This comes after Food Standards Australia New Zealand - the statutory authority responsible for developing food standards for those two countries - had recalled the products because of the presence of ethylene oxide.

The chemical is a pesticide that is not authorised for use in food, said SFA.

"Although there is no immediate risk to consumption of food contaminated with low levels of ethylene oxide, long-term exposure may lead to health issues," the agency said in a statement.

"Therefore, exposure to this substance should be minimised as much as possible."

SFA has advised those who have bought the affected ice cream products to not consume them, and to seek medical advice if they have concerns about their health.

