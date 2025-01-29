Hairstyling services from the comfort of someone else's home

Some business owners have transformed their living rooms into hair salons, matching the scale of neighbourhood parlours.

The concept of getting your hair done in the comfort of someone else’s home is an option as HDB residents turn their living rooms into cozy salons.

While the idea has sparked much curiosity online, the business owners assure that they maintain a peaceful environment with the approval and understanding of their neighbours.

Ms Zheng, 36, told Shin Min Daily News that she was surprised after seeing photos online of a home-based salon set up in an HDB flat.

The living room was transformed with a few salon chairs and mounted mirrors, resembling a professional salon.

“It’s quite impressive and unexpected,” she remarked.

A deeper dive into the social media accounts of these businesses revealed that they actively promote their services online.

One of the owners, 38-year-old Ha Ngo, shared her business’ story.

“I’ve been running this home-based salon for eight years,” said Ms Ha, who moved to Singapore from Vietnam 13 years ago.

“Initially, I rented a room from a landlord who allowed me to work from her home. A few months ago, I bought my own flat in Sengkang and set up the salon in my living room.”

Her living room now features three salon chairs and a hair-washing station. She operates the business alone, juggling her work with caring for her children.

“All my customers have to make appointments beforehand and I tend to an average of three customers a day. It allows me to manage my time and provide personalised service,” she explained.

Ms Ha said her neighbours are aware of her business, and she takes measures to keep noise levels down by keeping her windows and doors closed.

“So far, no one has complained,” she added.

Similarly, Mr Edward Ki, who runs a home-based salon in Telok Blangah, shared how he transformed a bedroom in his four-room flat into a salon four years ago.

Originally from Korea, the 45-year-old said the idea stemmed from his desire to balance work with raising his twin newborns.

“Opening a home-based salon had always been my dream. With young kids to care for, it was the perfect solution,” he said.

Mr Ki revealed that his relationship with his neighbours is good, as many of them are also his customers.

“I offer discounts to the nearby residents, and we often exchange food and recipes. It’s a wonderful community,” he said.

According to the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s guidelines on home-based businesses, services such as hairdressing, facials and beauty treatments (excluding massage), as well as manicures and pedicures, are permitted.

These businesses must be operated by the registered occupants or tenants of the property, with the property owner's consent.

Third parties are not allowed to run businesses within the residential premises and non-resident employees are prohibited from working there.