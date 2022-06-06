This has to stop, says judge who jails cyclist for hitting elderly man

An elderly man fractured his wrist after a Grab food deliveryman collided into him while weaving through the void deck of a housing block on his bicycle.

The rider, Shaikh Mohamad Irsyaad Shaikh Mohamed Ibrahim, 26, pleaded guilty on Monday (June 6) to causing grievous hurt by a negligent act.

Sentencing him to jail for three days, District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan said that such accidents had become too common and that the court has to take a strict view of such offences.

Since 2019, anyone caught using bicycles, power-assisted bicycles and personal mobility devices in the void decks and common areas of Housing Board blocks can be fined up to $5,000.

The court heard that on Oct 5, 2020, Irsyaad was riding towards a McDonald's outlet in Bedok Reservoir Road, where he stationed himself between deliveries.

While he was cycling at a fast speed through a void deck and about to cut in between the letterbox and seating areas near a lift lobby, the victim, Mr Ku Yah Chong, 71, walked by, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Heershan Kaur.

Irsyaad jammed his brakes when he saw Mr Ku, but he could not stop the bicycle in time and collided with Mr Ku, who tried to break his fall with his right hand. He was also bleeding from his finger and had swelling on his face and legs.

Irsyaad, who was not hurt, and Mr Ku called the police for help and waited together for them to arrive.

After Mr Ku was taken to hospital, an X-ray found he had fractured his wrist, and his right hand was put in a cast. He was given 38 days of medical leave in total.

The incident was not captured on security camera as it occurred in a blind spot, said DPP Kaur, adding that Irsyaad has made restitution of around $250 to Mr Ku for his medical fees.

Seeking less than one week's jail for Irsyaad, she said there was a need for deterrence as there have been many cases where cyclists negligently hurt pedestrians, especially the elderly.

“(Irsyaad) did an act so negligently as to endanger human life by riding his bicycle to cut through the void deck of the block and thereby caused a collision between himself and the victim,” the DPP said.

During sentencing, Judge Shaiffudin told Irsyaad: "You yourself would know there is a prevalence of such incident involving bicycles and pedestrians, and this has to stop.

"The court cannot relent on this. We have to show we will take a very strict view of such offences."

Those who cause grievous hurt by a negligent act can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.