 HDB maisonette in Choa Chu Kang fetches $6,600 a month in rent, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

HDB maisonette in Choa Chu Kang fetches $6,600 a month in rent

HDB maisonette in Choa Chu Kang fetches $6,600 a month in rent
PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS
Aug 08, 2023 06:24 pm

An HDB flat in Choa Chu Kang renting at $6,600? 

Apparently, a massive executive unit in the area has been fetching exactly that amount from its tenants since May. 

The 2,314 sq ft unit at Block 641 Choa Chu Kang Street 64 is relatively big by public housing standards, and is only one of the eight such units in the block.

According to Shin Min Daily News, analysts it spoke to said there are various reasons the flat commanded such a high rental price.

One, the two-storey maisonette, which has at least four rooms, along with three toilets and a balcony, is somewhat rare.

The next biggest unit in the block, a five-room flat, is almost half the size, at 1,323 sq ft.

Women fork out $2,000 to rent Tampines flat, but existing tenants refuse to move out
Singapore

Women move into rental flat but existing tenants refuse to leave

Related Stories

Rental scam: 'Tenants' show up at Toa Payoh flat asking for refunds

Couple spends just $700 a month on rent while waiting for BTO flat

'When I left my parents' house, I cried': Local actor opens up on living alone

Also, the unit is an eight-minute walk to Yew Tee MRT station and close to two shopping centres.

Other reasons cited by analysts for the high rental were that the unit was well-furnished, and that the tenants might be an extended, multi-generation family.

In comparison, a four-bedroom condominium unit in Choa Chu Kang – at less than 1,600 sq ft – with full facilities, is being listed for $5,500 a month.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

RENTAL FLATSChoa Chu Kang