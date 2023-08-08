HDB maisonette in Choa Chu Kang fetches $6,600 a month in rent

An HDB flat in Choa Chu Kang renting at $6,600?

Apparently, a massive executive unit in the area has been fetching exactly that amount from its tenants since May.

The 2,314 sq ft unit at Block 641 Choa Chu Kang Street 64 is relatively big by public housing standards, and is only one of the eight such units in the block.

According to Shin Min Daily News, analysts it spoke to said there are various reasons the flat commanded such a high rental price.

One, the two-storey maisonette, which has at least four rooms, along with three toilets and a balcony, is somewhat rare.

The next biggest unit in the block, a five-room flat, is almost half the size, at 1,323 sq ft.

Also, the unit is an eight-minute walk to Yew Tee MRT station and close to two shopping centres.

Other reasons cited by analysts for the high rental were that the unit was well-furnished, and that the tenants might be an extended, multi-generation family.

In comparison, a four-bedroom condominium unit in Choa Chu Kang – at less than 1,600 sq ft – with full facilities, is being listed for $5,500 a month.