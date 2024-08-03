He knows the law but can't pick a favourite Singapore dish

For as long as he can remember, Mr Tito Isaac has always wanted to become a lawyer.

Tito Isaac, 53

Tito Isaac & Co founder and managing partner

Law is in his blood.

Although he did not have much money or experience at age 28, a robust support system and "youthful optimism" got him setting up his own practice.

This month, Tito Isaac & Co celebrates its 25th anniversary, which also happens to fall on the same date as his wife’s birthday.

Mr Isaac remains committed to making a difference, serving his clients and evolving – and he has no plans to slow down.

Tell us a little bit about yourself and what you do. What drew you to this path?

I studied in the United Kingdom and Singapore. I started out as a courtroom lawyer, but then became a litigator. My first posting was actually in legal services. I was part of the Legal Service Commission. I was later posted to the Ministry of Defence, where I served as a legal officer and a military prosecutor.

Tito Isaac & Co started out very simply with one lawyer and one secretary. I’m so grateful to my family for giving me the courage to take the plunge. I borrowed from y mum and my wife when I started out.

Why law? I would say that the history of my family is very much tied to the legal sector. My father and his two brothers were trained lawyers. My father was a police officer before becoming a lawyer.

What's the biggest challenge you face in your day-to-day work?

Starting out is always tough, right? Like any small-medium enterprise (SME), there's a lot of doubt as to whether or not you can make it. Who's going to trust you, right? You're a new kid on the block.

So earning that trust, giving the best possible service you can time and time again. It takes a lot of sacrifice, not just from yourself, but also from the people around you. Your family is a sacrifice, because you may not have as much time with them as you'd like to have.

I have to evolve to stay relevant to our clients. I hope that I am not a one-trick pony and that I can offer the people more than just fighting for them in court.

Mr Tito Isaac was 28 years old when he started his own law practice in 1999. PHOTO: TITO ISAAC

What's the most rewarding aspect of your work?

I think it’s the feeling of being of value. There's inevitably a great deal of pride and joy in helping. We've had situations where the result was not entirely positive for a client, and yet there was gratitude because they saw the effort and energy taken to try and get them to the result.

I enjoy serving. I love this profession, the engagement with people with issues or problems, and being able to contribute. I like to think that every person leaves my chambers feeling that we have contributed and that we have made a difference.

How do you see your work contributing to the Singaporean landscape?

I think Singapore has built an amazing platform and because of this stable platform, when you have very trustworthy judicial systems and very reliable resources located within the country, you get a chance to make a difference.

All the influences that would jeopardise a country's are kept to a low because Singapore can't afford it. We are just too small, so we have got to get it right.

It has been 25 years and I am still sticking with it. I have put in quite a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this firm, and I think it has been working out. I have no plans to retire.

What's a favourite Singaporean memory you cherish?

Growing up here, being able to play safely as a child and having so many dear friends we continue to keep through the years. It's just that memory. It's that hometown feel.

It’s also the amazing food, the mixture of cultures, and the fact that we live in absolute peace and harmony. I'm Chindian and a minority, but look at me. I'm still running a business that has so many other people answering to me and yet we get along perfectly fine. So, I think that's one of our greatest successes. The fact that we have zero tolerance for anyone who is a bigot or who has a bias, I think that's amazing.

What’s your favourite Singaporean dish?

That's the most difficult question you've asked me so far.

There are days when chicken rice is up there. There are days when I can't live without laksa. There are days when I will be unhappy without nasi lemak. It's usually the local food, like nasi Padang and Hokkien mee. Those are my greatest sins. As you can probably guess from my size, I eat everything.

But favourite food? Wah! I love my curries. My wife makes a very nice devil’s curry. She makes that for only my birthday and Christmas, but I love it.

Mr Tito Isaac celebrates both his law firm's anniversary and his wife's birthday on Aug 2. PHOTO: TITO ISAAC

What makes you the proudest about being Singaporean?

The very fact that I get to operate here and I'm not looked upon as a race, colour, name or brand. I'm not looked upon as an Indian lawyer or a Chinese lawyer. We're just lawyers. I don't need to have a particular partner that's of a particular race, creed or colour to join me in order for me to be successful. You can be successful on your own.

Also, the fact that you have a chance to grow and no one is going to hold you back. You want to try something, within the realms of the law, go for it. I think that's quite amazing.

What is your hope for Singapore?

To keep being a caring country. Keep growing because we must keep up with the times. I also hope we'll always remain this inclusive and tolerant. That every Singaporean has the same opportunities I’ve had, whether it be education, the safety that we have, or the fact that we don't worry about our wives or our daughters going to work and coming home. These are things that people have no idea the value of until they have lived abroad long enough.

Words of advice or inspiration for fellow Singaporeans?

I think the only way to find out if you can make it is to try. Without trying, the answer is always no. The only way you can change a no into a yes is by actually making the effort.

I always tell my kids, if you don't know how to fight, you'll never win. Sometimes the biggest enemy is yourself. Every time you look in the mirror, you doubt, then it's very difficult.