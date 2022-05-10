 High-profile Malaysian drug trafficker's lawyer under probe for practising with expired certificate, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

High-profile Malaysian drug trafficker's lawyer under probe for practising with expired certificate

High-profile Malaysian drug trafficker's lawyer under probe for practising with expired certificate
Ms Violet Netto had represented drug trafficker Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam in an appeal against his death sentence.PHOTO: ST FILE
Jean Iau
May 10, 2022 07:37 pm

Lawyer Violet Netto is believed to be under investigation by the police after she allegedly acted as an advocate and solicitor without a valid practising certificate.

Ms Netto had earlier this year represented Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam in an appeal against his death sentence. He was hanged on April 27.

On Tuesday (May 10), the police said in a statement that a report was lodged on April 27 against a woman who had purportedly acted as an advocate and solicitor on at least three occasions when her certificate had expired.

The Straits Times understands that the woman is Ms Netto.

A solicitor's certificate is renewed yearly.

The police added that they have commenced investigations against the woman for an offence under the Legal Profession Act.

The 61-year-old driver of the car and the 28-year-old car owner will be charged in court on May 11, 2022.
Singapore

Bentley driver at school: Father-son duo to be charged

Related Stories

Delivery couriers cheated of at least $2,000 in job scam

Wild boars get police escort through Yew Tee residential estate

Five men arrested for rioting; brawl allegedly started after they were denied re-entry into Cherry Discotheque

They said they were unable to comment further as investigations are ongoing.

The offence of an unauthorised person acting as an advocate or solicitor carries a fine of up to $25,000, jail of up to six months, or both.

Repeat offenders face a fine of up to $50,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

policeCOURT & CRIMElicencelawyer