Healing the Divide founder Iris Koh, doctor and former assistant slapped with more charges

Iris Koh was given two more charges for making false representation to MOH over Covid-19 vaccinations.

Iris Koh, the founder of anti-vaccine group Healing the Divide, was handed two more charges on Wednesday (July 27).

Both were for making false representation to the Ministry of Health (MOH) over Covid-19 vaccinations.

She had allegedly worked with others to make bogus claims that two men had been vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine when they had not.

Koh, 46, has two earlier charges of allegedly making false representation to MOH over Covid-19 vaccinations and obstructing a policewoman from performing her duties.

She was accused of being part of a conspiracy, claiming that certain persons had received the Sinopharm vaccine when they had not.

Koh also allegedly tore up a printed copy of her statement recorded on Jan 25 at Police Cantonment Complex.

In January, Koh was charged with conspiring with general practitioner Jipson Quah, 34, to make false representations to MOH that unvaccinated people were given the vaccine.

Quah was slapped with nine more charges on Wednesday.

These were also for making false representations to MOH.

He had allegedly worked with others to falsely claim they had received the Sinopharm vaccine.

Quah was already facing one charge of a similar offence, allegedly committed between December last year and January this year.

His former assistant, Thomas Chua Cheng Soon, 40 was handed six more charges on Wednesday.

They were also for making false representations to MOH over false claims that certain persons had received the Sinopharm vaccine when they had not.

These were on top of the one charge he had been facing over a similar offence.

Quah has since been suspended over administering fake Covid-19 jabs to some 15 patients, allegedly charging at least three people up to $1,500 per dose.

In its grounds of decision published online in April, the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) said these offences were very serious and warrant the maximum suspension of 18 months.

It also said Quah's actions had put the general public at risk, and could have undermined confidence in the medical profession and Singapore's Covid-19 testing capabilities.

The SMC's interim orders committee set out examples of how Quah had broken the rules.

Among other things, he administered saline solution to the 15 patients in place of the Covid-19 vaccine.

He then reported these patients to the National Immunisation Registry as having been vaccinated.

In June, Koh was allowed to go to Malaysia for treatment for thyroid cancer.

The trio's cases have been adjourned to Sept 7.