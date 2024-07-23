Heartbroken mum reminds parents to be vigilant after son's arrest

Madam Luo's son was arrested for his suspected involvement in two cases of loanshark harassment.

Madam Luo wants to remind other parents to pay more attention to their children.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged for his suspected involvement in two cases of loanshark harassment on July 19.

Police had received reports of loan shark harassment at Woodlands Avenue 6 and Yishun Street 11 on July 17 and 18, where the residential unit doors were splashed with paint and debt collection notes were left behind.

Heartbroken by her son's alleged misdeed, Madam Luo, 44, reached out to Shin Min Daily News as she wanted to remind parents to keep a more vigilant watch over their children.

It was only when police came knocking on their door on July 18 at around 5pm that she learnt of her son's involvement, a tearful Madam Luo recounted.

"I was very confused because my husband and I were not home, only our maid was," she said. "After receiving the call from the police, I rushed home immediately, but my son had already been taken away and I couldn't see him."

According to the police, the teenagere saw a message about a quick way to earn money in a Telegram group for electric bicycles (e-bikes) and contacted the person behind it.

He was told he could earn $400 for splashing paint on a unit.

"My son loves bicycles and occasionally goes cycling with his friends at night," Madam Luo said. "The police told me that my son wanted to buy an e-bike. I guess the price should be around $1,700.

She felt a sense of helplessness when she saw her son in handcuffs.

"I went to court last Friday and saw my son with his hands handcuffed, my heart was broken. I was lucky to have the chance to hug him, and I also told him to reflect on his actions and not do anything wrong again," she said.

Following the incident, Madam Luo and her husband also informed the school so that it could use this incident to educate other students not to commit crimes for quick money opportunities.

"We also hope that other parents can be vigilant and inform their children about the seriousness of such matters," she added.