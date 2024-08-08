Man, 32, arrested for alleged loarnshark harassment

Red paint was splashed on the door in Bedok.

The man scribbled on the wall next to the unit.

The door of a flat at Bedok South Avenue 2 was found to have been splashed with red paint and the wall by the staircase landing next to the unit scribbled.

The police, who were alerted at about 8pm on Aug 6, found paint on the door and gate of the flat and the loanshark-related graffiti on the wall.

Through ground enquiries and with the help of images from the police cameras in the area, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within four hours of the report.

One mobile phone was seized in the arrest.

The 32-year-old man is believed to be involved in other cases of loanshark harassment.

If found guilty of loanshark harassment, the man can be fined between $5,000 and $50,000, jailed up to five years and given up to six strokes of the cane.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loan sharks and not to work with or assist them in any way.

Call the police at 999 or the X-Ah Long hotline at 1800 924 5664 if there are suspicions of loansharking activities.