Heavy traffic expected at Singapore-Malaysia land borders over school holidays

With the school holidays around the corner, travellers using the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints should expect heavy traffic, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Wednesday.

This includes the days leading up to the holiday period beginning Thursday to Jan 2, 2024.

Additionally, ICA has also stepped up security measures at the checkpoints in view of the developing situation in the Middle East.

“Travellers are thus advised to factor in additional waiting time or immigration clearance, especially over the weekends,” it said.

“We seek travellers’ understanding and cooperation to be patient, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with officers on-site when using the land checkpoints.”

ICA said travellers using Singapore’s checkpoints should not have any public display or wear any articles in relation to the Israel-Hamas conflict, given the heightened sensitivities.

“Unless expressly exempted, the public display of foreign national emblems without a permit is an offence under the Foreign National/Emblems (Control of Display) Act 1949,” it said.

“The authorities will take firm action against those who refuse to comply, including denying their entry into Singapore.

According to ICA, the recent Deepavali long weekend from Nov 10 to 13 saw continuous heavy traffic at the land checkpoints, with more than 1.53 million crossings. This exceeded the traveller volume cleared during the Labour Day and Vesak Day long weekends this year.

The authority added that people travelling by car may have to wait up to three hours before they are cleared by immigration during peak periods.

Before embarking on their journey, motorists are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints through the Land Transport Authority (LTA)’s One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System installed along the BKE and AYE. Traffic updates can also be found through ICA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as local radio broadcasts.

ICA advised motorists not to cut the queue at the checkpoints, and warned that anyone caught doing so would be turned back to re-enter the line at the back.