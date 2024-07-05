 Driver of car that crashed into Yishun walkway had a stroke, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Driver of car that crashed into Yishun walkway had a stroke

Mr Aziz Shariff, 76, was driving his wife on June 1 when the car allegedly skidded and crashed into the walkway.PHOTO: COURTESY OF MOHAMMAD HANIF AZIZ
Mr Aziz's car after the crash in Yishun.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Jul 05, 2024 02:45 pm

Retiree Aziz Shariff, 76, would drive his wife every Saturday from their home in Johor Bahru to Jamiyah in Singapore, where Madam Zaleha Maksum, 74, taught Quran reading to the blind.

But June 1 spelt the end to the couple's routine after the car Mr Aziz was driving crashed into a walkway at Yishun Street 81.

Mr Aziz suffered severe brain injury, broken ribs and internal bleeding.

Madam Zaleha died just before 4pm on the same day.

The couple's youngest son Mohammad Hanif Aziz told Berita Harian his dad had suffered a stroke while driving and is still in the intensive care unit at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The 36-year-old explained that his father, who was born in Singapore but became a permanent resident in Malaysia after marriage, is hooked up to a ventilator.

"He can move his hands and head a bit," said Mr Hanif, who learnt of the accident from a friend who had recognised Mr Aziz's car in the pictures that were being circulated on social media.

"I had breakfast with my parents in West Coast that morning. I didn't think that would be our last breakfast together."

Mr Hanif and his brothers, 53-year-old Mohammad Rashid Aziz and 52-year-old Mohammad Nizam Aziz, started a crowdfunding page for their father's medical expenses, which has hit $100,000.

"We are indebted to everyone who has donated," said Mr Hanif.

"We cannot afford our dad's medical cost. When he stabilises, we will move him to a medical facility in Johor to lower the cost."

