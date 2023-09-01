High buzz at polling stations despite long queues

Long queues were reported at several polling stations on Friday morning. A staff member is seen guiding a voter at a polling station in Woodlands.

It’s rather unusual to see so many people milling about outdoors on a weekday morning, public holiday or not. But then again, today isn’t just any other day.

Sept 1 marks Polling Day, with Singaporeans from all walks of life turning up at various polling stations to cast their vote for the nation’s ninth president. The three presidential candidates gunning to be our next Head Of State are: Mr Ng Kok Song, 75, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, and Mr Tan Kin Lian, 75.

While Nomination Day was all loud cheers and fervour, Polling Day was much more subdued and solemn, though not without anticipation.

Long queues were reported at several sites when polling opened at 8am, including Queenstown Community Centre (pictured below) and Block 127 Bedok North Street 2, according to TNP sources.

There were also complaints about slow-moving lines and the e-registration system breaking down at some locations.

Mr Bernard Ang, 24, was one of those who had to wait for more than 30 minutes at Block 575A Pasir Ris Street 53.

The first-time voter told TNP: "The delay was due to some technical issues with the e-registration system, but I'm glad to be done. My other friends are waiting for me, we are heading in to JB now."

Meanwhile, the atmosphere was more muted at places such as Block 216B Pasir Ris Street 21 and Unity Primary School in Choa Chu Kang Crescent.

Polling stations at Pasir Ris Street 21 (left) and Unity Primary School. TNP PHOTOS: FARAH DALEY, ONG SU MANN

Mr Neo Tek Ruan, a 70-year-old retiree, arrived at Block 128 Canberra Street before 9am on a personal mobility aid and was assisted by staff into a wheelchair.

Asked why he came so early instead of waiting for the queue to ease, Mr Neo told TNP in Mandarin: “I feel anxious and want to quickly vote.”

He also revealed he voted for Mr Tan, adding: “I feel that he understands the common people. It will be helpful when elderly people like me are hospitalised. I hope he can help us have less hefty healthcare bills because we elderly are no longer working.”

A long queue at Block 128 Canberra Street at 8.40am. TNP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

A first-time voter at the same polling station, who did not wish to be named, said: “I’m feeling a little excited! To me, it’s empowering to know I have a hand in deciding the future of this country and who will represent the country in the coming years.”

The 27-year-old freelance producer declined to share who he voted for, but added: “Mr Ng and Mr Tharman have shown to be men of good stature.”

Another first-time voter is cabin crew member Nur Alisa Bte Shah Luddin, 22, who showed up at her polling station between Blocks 872 and 873 Woodlands Street 81.

She said: “I feel very excited and very nervous at the same time. I don't know what to expect but the experience, so far, has been okay. It's quite easy to vote also.

“Candidate-wise, I think I look at the experience of each person being elected. So, I see from their background experience and from there, I vote.”

Ms Nur’s sentiment is echoed by Mr Shah Luddin Bin Aliwie, 58, a Singapore Power technician.

Speaking to TNP in Malay, the 58-year-old shared: “Every candidate is capable, so we just have to choose wisely and vote. I also looked at their backgrounds. Nothing else.”

A man leaving the polling station at Woodlands Street 81. TNP PHOTO: DINAH DANISYAH

A voter who wanted to be known only as Idham, 24, said his voting experience “went smoothly”. He added: “Even though there was a long queue, it was moving quite fast and everything was settled in less than 20 minutes.”

While he did not explicitly name his choice for president, he told TNP: “I voted for this candidate because he has the charisma that can lead the country and knows what is best for Singapore.

"I also looked at his years of experience working in the government which made him the most suitable, in my opinion."