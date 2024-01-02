 South Korea opposition chief stabbed during visit to Busan , Latest World News - The New Paper
World

South Korea opposition chief stabbed during visit to Busan

South Korea opposition chief stabbed during visit to Busan
South Korea’s opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung falling after being attacked by an unidentified man during his visit to Busan, South Korea.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jan 02, 2024 10:53 am

SEOUL – South Korea’s opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung was stabbed in the neck during a visit to the southern port city of Busan on Jan 2, Yonhap news agency reported.

Mr Lee was attacked by an unidentified man while touring the site of a proposed airport, Yonhap said.

The assailant appeared to be a man in his 50s or 60s. He approached Mr Lee asking for an autograph, then suddenly lunged forward and attack him, news reports said. The assailant was quickly subdued and arrested at the scene, Yonhap said.

Video clips on YTN television and another posted on X showed the attack, with a man lunging at Mr Lee with his arm stretched out. Mr Lee grimaced and collapsed to the ground.

News photographs showed Mr Lee lying on the ground with his eyes closed and other people pressing a handkerchief against the side of his neck.

Mr Lee was taken to a hospital.

Mourners carrying a coffin and portrait of South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun leave after his funeral in Seoul, South Korea, December 29, 2023. Korea Pool/Pool via REUTERS
Movies

Lee Sun-kyun laid to rest, family and colleagues bid final farewell

Related Stories

In S Korea, scalping goes beyond concert tickets

'Parasite' actor Lee found dead amid drug allegations

S Korea adds meat preservative to list of ‘suicide hazardous materials’

Although there are strict restrictions on gun possession, South Korea has a history of political violence involving other types of weapons.

Then conservative opposition party leader Park Geun-hye, who later served as president, was attacked at an event in 2006 with a knife and suffered a gash on her faced that required surgery. – REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

South KoreaPOLITICIANS