Singapore

Hit-and-run driver knocks down motorcyclist, involved in another accident with 2 other cars

Hit-and-run driver knocks down motorcyclist, involved in another accident with 2 other cars
PHOTOS: ROADS.SG
Cherlynn Ng
Dec 20, 2021 07:52 pm

A Mazda driver who was caught on camera hitting a motorcyclist and not stopping after the accident was also involved in a second accident involving two other cars.

The first collision occurred along Bartley Road East on December 11, at around 11.28am.

A video posted by Facebook page Roads.sg shows the car driver travelling at high speed and not keeping to a single lane before hitting the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist is seen getting knocked off her bike and sent rolling on the road.

"The Mazda driver did not stop to help the victim and continued to speed away," the video caption added.

"(The driver who captured the video) gave chase, and towards the end of the viaduct, the Mazda driver hit another two other vehicles near Maris Stella High School.

Ong Lin Jie's case has been adjourned to Jan 21 next year for his mitigation and sentencing.
Singapore

NSF killed in Bionix case: Officer to be sentenced in Jan

Related Stories

Police probing 303 people over scams in which victims lost more than $8.4 million

Youth addicted to manga with sexual images molested niece

Two men arrested in Serangoon, more than 1.8kg of heroin seized

"(The driver who captured the video) then called for the ambulance and took pictures of the accident vehicles before leaving the accident area."

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the incident along Bartley Road East towards Bartley Road before Kaki Bukit Avenue 4 at around 11.35am.

They added: "A 25-year-old female motorcyclist was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the car involved in the first accident was allegedly involved in a second accident involving two other cars along Bartley Road towards Braddell Road."

No injuries were reported in the second accident. Police investigations are ongoing.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

crimeDriving OffenceSingapore Police Force