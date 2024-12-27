Cyclist charged over collision that left jogger with head fracture

Edmund Kwek Jun Wei, 34, is said to have caused grievous hurt by committing a rash act by cycling recklessly and colliding with a jogger.

A man was charged with causing grievous hurt to a female jogger at East Coast Park after he allegedly cycled recklessly and collided with her.

On Dec 27, Edmund Kwek Jun Wei, 34, was handed one charge for his alleged offence on Oct 22.

According to charge sheets, at around 6.20am to 6.40am, Kwek was said to have caused grievous hurt to Ms Tan Jo-Ann by committing a rash act by cycling recklessly and colliding with the woman.

Court documents stated that the collision resulted in her sustaining a head fracture.

The police said on Dec 26 they were alerted to the incident on the day it happened, at around 10.55am, and that the jogger also suffered a laceration on her right elbow. She was taken conscious to hospital.

Kwek’s case has been adjourned to Jan 23.

If convicted of causing grievous hurt by committing a rash act, an offender can be jailed for up to four years, fined up to $10,000, or both.