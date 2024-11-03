Calligraphy work by President Tharman raises $308k for Red Cross

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam (third from left) with SRC 75th Anniversary Benefit Gala committee chairwoman Genevieve Peggy Jeffs, SRC chairman Tan Kai Hoe, Mr Fang Angzhen, Mr Pearce Cheng and SRC chief executive Benjamin William.

A Chinese calligraphy artwork by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam fetched $308,888 in an online charity auction for the Singapore Red Cross’ (SRC) 75th anniversary benefit gala on Nov 2.

Held at Shangri-La Singapore hotel’s Island Ballroom, the event brought together philanthropists, community leaders, corporate executives and entrepreneurs.

President Tharman, patron of the SRC, presented his artwork, which bears the Chinese characters tong xin xie li, yu shi bing jin, to the winning bidder, Mr Fang Angzhen, founder of Angen Fund Management.

The starting bid for the piece, which measures 66cm by 124.5cm, was $25,000. The online auction began in October.

SRC said the money raised will go towards supporting its programmes for children, youth and families; persons with disability; and the elderly who live alone.

Other auction items included paintings and a sculpture, a bottle of 18-year single malt whiskey and a pair of round-trip business class tickets on Gulf Air to any destination in the airline’s network. They fetched between $4,300 and $7,800 per item, while a necklace with emeralds and diamonds was sold at $100,000.

Speaking at the gala, SRC chairman Tan Kai Hoe said as it looks beyond its 75th anniversary, the charity aims to serve more communities, and increase the scale and scope of its services.

He added that the organisation will expand its services to reach out to more seniors, as well as at-risk children and young people living in rental housing. It will also continue its work among those at its adult disability home and support the mental health of migrant workers.

He said as charity looks towards the future, he takes inspiration from the words of President Tharman’s artwork.

“It encourages us to ‘work together with one heart and move forward with the times’.”