'Homeless' man allegedly sleeps at staircase to be near girlfriend

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has made several attempts to reach out to a man who has been sleeping at the staircase of an HDB block but has been unable to locate him.

Stomper Randy alerted Stomp to a Facebook post by Wan Ru Sek in the Complaint Singapore group asking for advice on how to address the issue.

In the post, Wan said that the man is homeless and has been adamant about staying near his girlfriend, who stays in the same block, for almost two months. She did not disclose the block's location.

She said that this has posed challenges to residents living there.

"Despite offering water and food and some friendly conversation, he persists on sleeping at the stairway, contributing to unhygienic conditions with public urination and inappropriate behaviour," Wan said.

"This poses a safety concern, especially with young children in the area."

She added that the police have been called but the man reportedly 'flees' before they arrive.

Several netizens urged Wan to reach out to MSF.

In response to a Stomp query, MSF said the case was brought to their attention on Feb 3.

"MSF has since made multiple outreach attempts," an MSF spokesperson said.

"However, we have not been able to locate the said rough sleeper.

"We will continue to make efforts to locate him and to render assistance where needed."

"If one comes across any homeless person or rough sleeper who may need support and/or shelter, please call the ComCare Hotline at 1800-222-0000, email the Peers Office at msf_peersoffice@msf.gov.sg, or submit a request via the Help Neighbour feature on the OneService app."