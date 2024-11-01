Van trapped near lift landing in Jurong West

In a video clip making its rounds recently, a grey van is seen trapped near the lift landing at the void deck of an HDB block.

The incident apparently took place at 902 Jurong West Street 91 on Oct 29.

Ms Su, a 71-year-old resident living on the fourth storey of the block, told Shin Min Daily News that the driver was a man who appeared to be in his 40s or 50s.

"He tried to reverse the van but failed after several attempts and broke its taillight," she added.

The driver apparently called for a tow truck but managed to inch the van back out at about 4.20pm with the help of passers-by.

Ms Su said she was napping when she was jolted awake by a loud sound coming from downstairs.

She looked out from her kitchen window and saw the van trapped on the pavement leading to the lift landing.

"I've lived here for 36 years and this is the first time I've seen anything like this," she said.