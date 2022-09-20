 Hornbills give Bukit Purmei resident a private bird show, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Hornbills give Bukit Purmei resident a private bird show

Three hornbills spotted hopping around bamboo poles.PHOTO: STOMP
Cherlynn Ng
Sep 20, 2022 12:04 pm

Getting a visit from hornbills is uncommon enough; to see them playing hopscotch outside your window is quite another sight altogether.

Stomper Din was pleasantly surprised to be greeted by three hornbills on Saturday evening (Sept 17) at around 6pm.

He said: "This is the first time I have seen hornbills in the area. It was a rare sight to see three of them."

A video taken by Din shows the trio hopping about on his bamboo poles.

Two of the hornbills eventually flew away, leaving one behind.

It seems like 'two's company, three's a crowd' applies to our feathered friends too.

