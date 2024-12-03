Rider taken to hospital in Mandai Road accident; sambar deer killed

The accident on Dec 2 marked the second case of roadkill involving a sambar deer in 2024.

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a collision involving a lorry, a motorcycle and a sambar deer in Mandai on Dec 2. The deer subsequently died.

The police said they were alerted at about 6.35am to the accident in Mandai Road towards Mandai Avenue.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, which was alerted at about 6.40am, took the conscious motorcyclist, a 66-year-old man, to Woodlands Health.

Responding to queries, the National Parks Board (NParks) said its team found the deer’s carcass at the scene. It has since been cleared.

A post on the Love Sambar Facebook page, shared on the same day, said the male sambar deer had attempted to cross Mandai Road from open ground towards the forested area around Upper Seletar Reservoir.

According to the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres), this marked the second case of roadkill involving a sambar deer in 2024. In July, a sambar deer was found dead after an accident involving a taxi in Mandai Road.

Just days ago on Nov 29, a video of a herd of sambar deer grazing at the side of the BKE was posted online.

Acres, in response to queries, added that most animals involved in road accidents do not survive due to internal injuries, shock or being hit multiple times before help arrived. Larger animals like deer or wild pigs often suffer untreatable fractures, while birds can die from the shock of a collision.

Sambar deer are rare globally. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s website, the sambar deer is considered to be at high risk of extinction in the wild.

According to the Singapore Geographic website, these deer are native to the Indian subcontinent, South China and South-east Asia. In Singapore, they are considered a vulnerable species.

The sambar deer’s natural habitat includes forested areas and grasslands, but their tendency to roam and wander, especially during mating seasons, often leads them into traffic.

Their cautious nature makes them more vulnerable to accidents as they freeze when startled by vehicles, increasing the risk of collisions.

NParks has urged the public to stay vigilant while driving in areas known for wildlife crossings, like Mandai. Motorists should also stick to speed limits.

The board advises against handling injured wild animals and encourages the public to report urgent wildlife rescue cases to the 24-hour Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600 or avs.org.sg/feedback