I cry and then make TikToks for same people who destroyed me: Cosplayer Rurusama

“You can be the ripest, juiciest peach in the world, and there's still going to be somebody who hates peaches.”

Dita Von Teese is right.

Her being a model and burlesque dancer who is in the public eye makes it all the more relevant a quote for local content creator and cosplayer Rurusama who has had to put up with body-shaming from not-very-nice people.

The 24-year-old, who started out as a hobbyist cosplayer in 2018, has 900,000 followers on Instagram, and 1.3 million on TikTok.

Speaking to Class 95 DJ Jean Danker on the latest episode of podcast R U Okay?, Rurusama said, “I think the biggest thing about social media is that you’re putting yourself on a platform where people are open to criticise, even though… I wouldn’t say they have no right to, but they shouldn’t be.”

The attractive and confident woman who puts out extravagant cosplays, videos and photoshoots, still has tough days when people are especially nasty.

Rurusama loves elaborate cosplay photos. PHOTOS: RURUSAMA/INSTAGRAM, RURUSAMA/TIKTOK

“If you’re a girl on the Internet, some people will definitely comment on your looks, your body, how your feet look. There’s a lot of oddly specific comments,” Rurusama said.

“On days that I’m not feeling that great, it would probably affect me, quite badly.”

She found it hard to talk about these topics online, particularly because her audience is mostly men.

“I’m not saying all men (do this), but when I say stuff like this, it becomes like I’m trying to attack a gender when I’m not,” she said.

“I try not to address it, but when I don’t address it or I don’t rant to someone, or I just keep it inside, I explode.

“So I just end up crying at home for like two hours, and then I’m like: ‘Okay, time to make some TikToks again, for the same people who just destroyed me two hours ago’.”

She uses dance as a form of escape when people comment on her body.

She likes heels classes, where dancers learn a routine in high heels, or girl-style classes, a form of street dance that incorporates more feminine and aggressive moves.

“I think every woman needs that, to tap into your kind of sexy energy,” she said.

“I feel like a lot of girls get empowered from seeing other girls doing confident things.”

Your two million followers, women and men, would agree. Most of us like peaches.