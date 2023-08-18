I don’t want to be arrogant, I’m somewhat confident I can win the election: Tan Kin Lian

Former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian with his certificate of eligibility issued by the Presidential Elections Committee.

Former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian has said he is glad for the Presidential Elections Committee’s (PEC) decision to come early, as this meant more time to prepare his campaign.

On Friday, the PEC found Mr Tan 75, former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, 75, and former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, eligible to contest the presidential election. Entrepreneur George Goh, 63, did not qualify to run.

Mr Tan said the PEC’s decision was unexpected, he was surprised that Mr Goh was disqualified, and this has given his campaign greater confidence in winning Singaporeans’ votes.

In recent days, Mr Tan had publicly worried that him and Mr Goh would split the non-establishment vote. The PEC’s decision means the election will now be a contest between him and “two (candidates) from the establishment”, he said.

“There is now more certainty that I’m the only candidate independent of the Government,” he said. “So it will be easier for me to prepare for my campaign, to focus on the message that I want to give to the people of Singapore.”

Speaking to The Straits Times at his home, Mr Tan reiterated his campaign platform of using the office of the president to work with the Government to reduce the cost of living, make housing affordable, and to secure jobs.

He said he will pay particular attention to the needs of the younger generation “who have 50 years or more ahead of them”.

“They will want to be able to feel confident that they can raise a family in Singapore, it will be affordable to raise a family, and I will do my best to make that possible,” he said. “And I am also looking at the needs of the older people.”

At a walkabout in Kovan earlier in the day, Mr Tan had said that in the event of a direct race with Mr Tharman, he would be gunning for a strong mandate of more than 1.5 million votes “to work with the Government to make changes that will make life better for the people”.

Mr Tan said in the afternoon that he was still hoping for 1.5 million votes, “but so long as it is more than the other candidates, I’ll be very happy”.

Mr Tan was also asked about the inclusion of Mr Lim Tean and Mr Prabu Ramachandran in his campaign team, when the president is supposed to be non-partisan.

Mr Lim, who founded the People’s Voice (PV) political party, is Mr Tan’s seconder, while Mr Prabu, a former PV candidate at the 2020 General Election, is Mr Tan’s principal election agent.

Mr Tan replied that he also has volunteers who do not belong to political parties, and that he is hoping to cover as much ground as possible.

Mr Tan said he represents the middle ground, and is seen by people to be “someone who is quite balanced, who looks at both sides”.

“My views are non-political, and they are targeted at finding the best solutions to the problems faced by the people,” he said. “I am not an opposition candidate, but I get the support of people who are middle ground or leaning towards opposition.”

He added: “I don’t want to be arrogant, I’m somewhat confident I can win the election and be your next president.”

To reach out to voters, he will be communicating actively on social media, on top of holding walkabouts at markets and MRT stations.

Mr Tan also said he was “somewhat disappointed” that Mr Goh did not qualify to run.

“I would like to wish Mr Goh all the best in his future endeavours.”