Monsoon conditions to continue until end-January

The prevailing north-east monsoon conditions are expected to continue in the second fortnight of January, with winds blowing mainly from the north-west or north-east.

Between Jan 17 and 19, a surge of north-easterly winds (or monsoon surge) is expected over the South China Sea. This may bring windy and cooler conditions with occasional spells of moderate to heavy thundery showers over Singapore.

For the rest of the fortnight, short-duration thundery showers are forecast in the afternoon on most days.

Overall, the rainfall for the second half of January is expected to be above average over most parts of the island.

Lower daily minimum temperatures of around 22 deg C can be expected in the first few days of next week.

Subsequently, daily temperatures are forecast to range between 24 and 34 deg C on most days.

For updates of the daily weather forecast, go to weather.gov.sg, nea.gov.sg or download the myENV app.