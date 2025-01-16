 4kg of cannabis found in Malaysia-registered bike at checkpoint, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

4kg of cannabis found in Malaysia-registered bike at checkpoint

A total of about 4,648g of cannabis, 542g of Ice and 250 Erimin-5 tablets were found concealed at various parts of the motorcycle.PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU, IMMIGRATION AND CHECKPOINT AUTHORITY
Sherlyn Sim for The Straits Times
Jan 16, 2025 10:51 am

The authorities seized over $169,000 worth of drugs from a Malaysia-registered motorcycle arriving at Woodlands Checkpoint on Jan 14.

The amount of cannabis, Ice and Ermin-5 tablets seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) could feed the addiction of 970 abusers for a week, said CNB and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a joint statement on Jan 16.

ICA officers checked the motorcycle ridden by a 21-year-old Malaysian man in the morning of Jan 14.

They found a black bundle from the front fairing of the motorcycle.

CNB officers were immediately alerted to the case.

They found about 4,648g of cannabis, 542g of Ice and 250 Erimin-5 tablets concealed at various parts of the motorcycle.

Individuals found guilty of importing into or exporting from Singapore more than 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

Central Narcotics BureauICADRUG OFFENCESWOODLANDS CHECKPOINT