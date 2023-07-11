'I got flight tomorrow!': Man arrested for drunkenness after dispute with taxi driver

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Punggol for drunkenness in a public place after an altercation with a taxi driver.

He was arrested at Block 256 Sumang Walk in the early hours of July 8, after allegedly assaulting the 60-year-old taxi driver amid an alleged dispute over the fare.

A video of the incident was uploaded to TikTok by a nearby resident named Riduan who witnessed the dispute from his flat.

In the video, the man is seen being held by officers, who after a brief struggle, pin him to the ground.

During the ordeal, the man is heard shouting, "I got a flight tomorrow!".

Riduan wrote in the comments section that he heard the man repeat this several times, even noting that his flight was apparently at 11am that morning.

The TikTok user also said he saw the man punch the taxi driver, who looked in a daze after getting hit.

@wantheone Another fare Evader who hit and hurt a poor taxi uncle. Worst part was he had a flight the following day ..say bye bye holiday 👋👋 ♬ original sound - Wan Riduan Bin Ramle

According to the police, the man is assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt.

The 60-year-old taxi driver was taken conscious to the hospital.