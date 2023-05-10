S'porean man, 69, arrested after urinating in ablution area at JB Customs

A 69-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for urinating at the ablution vestibule at the Custom, Immigration and Quarantine complex in Johor Bahru on Wednesday (May 10).

The man was filmed urinating at the ablution area, a dedicated space where Muslims perform their ritual cleansing before prayers.

In the video, which was posted on Facebook on May 9, a man behind the camera calls out in Malay: "You can read, can't you? This is where people do their prayers. You don't have respect."

The Singaporean replied, "Sorry, sorry" before the video is cut off.

The video’s caption in Malay read: "People from Singapore are getting ruder by the day. This guy even urinated at the ablution area..."

The video has notched over 280 comments, mostly from Malaysians condemning the act.

According to The New Straits Times, the man tested negative for drugs, but had a previous criminal record.

He will be remanded under Section 295 of the penal code for defiling a place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class.

If convicted, the man could face a fine, a two-year prison sentence, or both.