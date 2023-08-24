I know how to be involved effectively without being disruptive: Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song

Mr Ng Kok Song pledged to work constructively and impartially with the government of the day to further the interests of Singaporeans.

His experience growing the national reserves at GIC and having never joined any political party were two areas Mr Ng Kok Song stressed during his first presidential candidate broadcast on Thursday night.

The 75-year-old former chief investment officer of the sovereign wealth fund said in his 10-minute speech in English that he had spent his adult life building GIC as a world-class institution and steering it through many crises and complex economic realities.

He added that the time has come for the elected president to be one who is non-partisan and has not belonged to or been endorsed by any political party.

In line with his campaign slogan, United for our Future, Mr Ng said that the president is a symbol of unity for Singaporeans.

“We may have our differences of views and political affiliations, but differences must not become divisions in our society. There are many things we can do together as a society to help those in need and the underprivileged. We must stay united for the future.”

Here are five key takeaways from his speech:

1. Experience in safeguarding reserves

Mr Ng echoed his Nomination Day speech on Tuesday in which he listed three of Singapore’s treasures.

Singapore’s reserves and national savings formed its first treasure, while the harmony between different races, religions and communities was the second treasure, and effective, corruption-free public administration was the third treasure.

While he said that the Government has done well in keeping these treasures safe so far, he questioned what would happen if something went wrong with Singapore’s governance.

Mr Ng noted that he had spent 45 years in public service investing Singapore’s reserves at GIC and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and leading the development of Singapore’s financial services industry through the creation of the Singapore International Monetary Exchange and the Wealth Management Institute.

“I have spent my life building GIC as a world-class institution, and steered the GIC through many crises and complex economic realities,” said Mr Ng.

“I will bring to bear the experience needed to safeguard our treasures, and the commitment to build up Singapore’s institutional independence.”

2. Non-partisan candidate who can check the Government and knows how it works

Mr Ng, who has never been a member of any political party, emphasised that the elected president must be above the partisan politics of Parliament.

He pointed out that Singapore had thus far elected presidents who have been affiliated to or been endorsed by the ruling political party.

“An ‘ownself check ownself’ system is not reliable. We need an external check functioning like an independent external auditor in good corporate governance.”

He pledged to work constructively and impartially with the government of the day to further the interests of Singaporeans.

“I will not engage in megaphone diplomacy, but neither will I shy away from asking important questions, however difficult those may be. I understand how the government machinery works, and I know how to be involved effectively without being disruptive,” he said.

3. A president who unites

Mr Ng said that the president is the symbol of unity for Singaporeans.

He advocated doing well, doing right and doing good for Singaporeans.

This encompasses resilience of mind and body; doing right and living by a code of integrity; and doing good by building a more caring and kinder society.

4. Giving voice to young, old and vulnerable communities

On doing good, Mr Ng said that he had advocated and contributed to palliative care, the disability sector, children’s charities, and animal welfare groups over the years.

“I pledge to give my voice to the youth, to the elderly and to the vulnerable communities so that no one may be left behind in Singapore’s progress,”

5. Expanding Singapore on the international stage

Mr Ng said he will use his connections to help Singapore expand its network globally.

He said: “Over the course of my career, I have engaged many government leaders, corporate executives and investors from around the world.

“These are valuable global networks that I can leverage on in Singapore’s interests.”