I queue, I buy, I sell: New iPhone 15s being sold online soon after official launch in S’pore

The Apple Store at Orchard during the launch of the iPhone 15 on Sept 22.

The queue at Courts at The Heeren at 8.45am for the new iPhone 15 on Sept 22.

Mr Zaman (left) and Mr Zahit Haque, tech reviewers from Bangladesh, were the first to collect their iPhone 15 at a nearby reseller shop iStudio in Paragon.

The new Apple iPhone 15 is resold online just hours after it officially went on sale in Singapore at 8am on Friday.

Checks by The Straits Times on Carousell showed about 74 listings of the phones by 10am, with prices ranging from $1,680 to $2,500.

For instance, an iPhone 15 Pro (256GB), which retails from $1,809, was being resold for $1,900 to $2,500. The phone features a titanium case and a faster chip that enables better cameras and mobile gaming.

The retail prices of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus start at $1,299 and $1,449 respectively.

Snaking queues were seen at the Apple stores at Orchard Road and Marina Bay Sands, as well as at Courts Nojima at The Heeren on Friday morning, with some even queuing a day before to snag the new gadget.

Some had even come prepared with luggages, mineral water and food.

A customer walks out with a brand new iPhone 15 at the Apple store at Orchard at 9.35am. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

First to collect their new iPhones at the iStudio in Paragon were Mr Zaman and Mr Zahit Haque, tech reviewers from Bangladesh.

The pair, who had originally been queueing at the Apple flagship store at Orchard Road since 2pm yesterday, got their hands on the gadgets at 8am today thanks to some quick thinking.

“We were walking for a bit at 2am and realised that there was no queue at iStudio,” said Mr Zaman who then left to be the first in line at iStudio.

At Courts Nojima at The Heeren, Mr Frankie Nguyen, who flew in from Vietnam yesterday to buy two iPhone 15 Pro Max, with the intention to sell them back home.

“In Vietnam, only iPhone’s Pro Max models will sell really well,” he said.

He said he also sent out his team of resellers to Thailand for the launch and hopes to go back to Vietnam with 20 iPhones.

Mr Frankie Nguyen, an iPhone reseller who came to Singapore from Vietnam on Thursday, purchased two iPhone 15 Pro Max models at Courts Nojima at The Heeren. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Apple unveiled its new iPhone 15 line-up in California earlier this month, which includes two entry-level models and two high-end models.

All four iPhones will shift to a USB-C charging port to comply with new European Union regulations.

The higher-end models feature redesigned frame that uses titanium instead of stainless steel, to make the phones lighter, and an A17 processor which uses the more advanced 3-nanometer production method.

The top-of-the-range new iPhone, which sports a 6.7-inch screen, will also add a new camera with deeper optical zoom.