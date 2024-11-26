Nov 27 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(8) ONE ARMED BANDIT shows some promise. His best effort has been over this course and distance. He should have a big chance.

(4) GRAND APPEAL made good improvement last time in a fairly competitive field.

(3) RAGNAR THE KING improved at his second outing and should come on from that showing.

(2) THE WOLF raced green in a fair debut. He should come on from that run and is one to watch.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(4) WHO BLINKED has shown up well in two starts. Marco van Rensburg has jumped ship from (2) KOLA TONIC, who also has claims, so the inference is obvious.

(10) GOOD LIVING has a tricky draw but has been consistent. Should put in a good showing.

(1) THE GOLDEN GOAL has shown consistent form in blinkers. He gets a more experienced rider up and the best draw.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(1) AMAFORT came close to causing a major boilover at her second start when switched to the Poly. She can go one better.

There should be very little between (9) JEANNE DARC, (5) SONATA SAMARITAN and (8) PREDATOR’S SUPRISE, who all met last time with not much separating them.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(5) MASK ON is course and distance suited and takes a big drop in class. He looks primed for this.

(6) RHYTHM’S last two starts have been on the Poly but he should put in another big effort.

(2) EL DRAQUE is always game and should be thereabouts.

(1) COTTON RON has managed just one win in 40 starts, but only has 50kg to shoulder and was always never far behind.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(4) CONNERY goes for his fifth win in succession. He won comfortably in his last outing. Fit and well, five is on the cards.

(2) FINE ONE needed his last run. It was his first race back since April and he had the tough draw. Should improve.

(3) JET LEGACY won well enough last time, but (6) COLD SHINE and (10) B FIFTYTWO are better off in the weights.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(7) LADYOFDISTINCTION has improved with every start, shedding her maiden at only her third outing. The distance should suit.

(2) SPRING KISS is never far off and, although most of her recent form has been on the Poly, she is at home on the turf. She had drawn well and should be competitive.

(10) HODGEPODGE has the widest draw, but has put in two smart efforts over course and distance.

(1) WEST SIDE STORY surprised when shedding her maiden over a sprint. The step-up in trip from pole position could bring out her best.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(7) POSITIVE ATTITUDE has come good since joining Dennis Bosch’s yard and took on a strong Pinnacle Stakes field last time.

(2) TROIS TROIS QUATRE was upstaged by Etiquette when they last met and is now better off in the handicap, which should see the tables turned.

(8) NINETY NINE HEROS has his third run after a break and is back down to a more competitive handicap mark.

(3) FRENCH TRIP is up in class but at the bottom of the weights. He was a beaten favourite at his last two and can make amends.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(6) SILVER PLATTER has shown improvement and looks primed for this.

(2) RICHARDTHEFEARLESS tried hard when outpaced late – trying a mile for the first time. He is lightly raced and is just coming into his own. This extended trip should suit.

(5) FIRELIGHTER has not been far back at recent outings. He, too, steps up in trip but should be competitive.

(1) MR FIXIT is lightly raced and improved with each outing. He should improve.