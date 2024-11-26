Nov 27 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Illuminous (Karis Teetan) scoring on debut in a Class 3 (1,200m) at Sha Tin on Feb 4. The Frankie Lor-galloper has not scored in nine subsequent starts.

Race 1 (1,800m)

1 Me Time is tough to oppose in this contest. Making his Class 5 debut, he started favourite two runs ago in Class 4 after a solid second, which is a strong form. With Zac Purton in the saddle and a favourable draw, he is surely the one to beat.

11 Sunny Baby has lost form recently but returns to his preferred track and distance. With barrier 1, he is capable of bouncing back.

8 Turtle Again has not won in a year, though his last-start third suggests he is ready to capitalise.

2 Go Go Go may take up the running with claiming apprentice in a race lacking natural pace. He could potentially steal the race with a soft lead.

Race 2 (1,000m)

2 Speedy Fortune has been racing well and receives blinkers, following an encouraging trial in the headgear. From his low draw, he looks well-placed to secure a win.

1 Modest Gentleman drops back into Class 5 for his third run this preparation and reunites with Jerry Chau, who guided him to his last victory.

7 Circuit Ten has tumbled down the ratings. He has been edging closer to a win, and if he can utilise barrier 1 early, his chances of breaking through are much improved.

4 Happy Horse also benefits from a drop back into Class 5, where his two career wins have occurred.

Race 3 (1,650m)

1 Handsome Bomb has been on the pace in two fast-run races this preparation and was entitled to tire late. Trying Happy Valley for the first time, his solid Sha Tin form makes him a leading chance.

10 Dragon Delight remains winless in this grade after 11 attempts, though he has managed four third-placed finishes, including his latest run. From a favourable draw, he should get his chance.

8 To Infinity, drawn in barrier 1, might settle closer in the run, which will be helpful in a contest lacking depth.

4 Happy Again made a respectable debut and is expected to show natural improvement with further experience.

Race 4 (2,200m)

6 Affordable catches the eye. While winless from 11 starts in Hong Kong, he finished strongly in fourth over 2,000m the last time. The step-up in trip suits, given his Australian form includes wins up to 2,100m and placings over 2,550m.

1 Charity Gain is progressive and building a solid record. After a comfortable win two starts ago, he backed it up with a strong third. He can pose a threat.

9 Management Folks is primed to bounce back with Purton aboard. His first-up effort at Sha Tin was solid, though he has proven much better at Happy Valley, particularly over this trip.

4 Perfect Pairing never got a clear run last start but had more to offer. He is capable of producing a better showing.

Race 5 (1,200m)

5 Fatal Blow ticks plenty of boxes after a promising debut, finishing third, and a subsequent strong trial where he was not pressured. Expect significant improvement second-up for the Mark Newnham stable.

2 The Perfect Match gets a very favourable draw in barrier 2, and the removal of blinkers also reads well.

4 Glory Cloud is poised for a breakthrough win, having narrowly missed last time. However, barrier 9 presents a potential map challenge.

11 Gimme Five was sent back to the trials following a lacklustre last outing but had shown good earlier form.

Race 6 (1,200m)

8 Roaring Bebe could manage only sixth, as the favourite last start, but the saddle slipping during the race left his rider at a disadvantage. Based on earlier strong form and with barrier 1, he deserves another chance.

3 Golden Rise endured a tough trip last time, caught wide without cover from the 600m but yet finished just two lengths off the winner.

1 Gallant Valour scored impressively two starts ago, but had no favours last time after a slow start, closing strongly for fourth. A cleaner getaway should see him bounce back.

5 New Power dons blinkers for the first time and maps to settle in a handy position, where he will be given every opportunity.

Race 7 (1,200m)

4 Lightning Bolt looks primed to strike again. Fourth-up, he has dropped enough in the ratings to make his mark at this level. James McDonald takes over after a solid fourth on the all-weather, and a trial win between runs adds to the appeal.

3 Colonel continues to defy his age with excellent form. If left to dictate from the front, he will prove difficult to catch.

2 Lyrical Motion faces a tough task from barrier 12, but his form holds up for this race.

9 Telecom Power has been charging home late in his recent runs, but he will need to position closer to the pace to be a serious contender.

Race 8 (1,000m)

6 Allgreektome maps to get a dream run from barrier 1. He has been working towards another win and finds plenty in his favour.

4 Horsepower impressed on debut, scoring smartly over this course and distance. While drawn wide, the stats suggest it is less of a disadvantage over 1,000m.

10 Happy United endured a tough trip resuming from gate 11 last time and can improve significantly on that with a better run anticipated.

7 Eternal Fortune looks poised to break through after consecutive placings.

Race 9 (1,800m)

5 Illuminous, with McDonald in the saddle and barrier 1 for the second time in succession, he might settle closer. That could help him turn his luck around after several eye-catching efforts.

3 Samarkand had valid excuses last time after blundering in the straight and weakening. With little pace on paper, he looks well-suited to take control from barrier 3 and dictate terms up front.

9 Sharpen Bright is building a strong record and was impressive winning on his first try in Class 3 over this course and distance. He looks capable of repeating that.

4 Chain Of Gold has been knocking on the door for a second local win, placing in all three starts this season. However, it looks like Purton will need to work some magic from gate 12.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club