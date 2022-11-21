'I was ready to jump out of the moving car': Woman on paid date terrified after man gets irate over refusal for sex

A woman experienced a terrifying experience while on a paid date, after her client flew into a rage when she rejected his offer for sex.

Using an anonymous handle, Lxlxl666, the woman took to TikTok to recount her harrowing experience with her male client, whom she said was in his 20s, in a video posted last Thursday (Nov 17).

In the video, the man is heard yelling at the woman, as she calmly tells him to drop her off.

"This went on for quite some time before the video was taken," the woman wrote, adding that he was driving her to "some ulu (secluded) place".

"I was ready to jump out of the moving car because I was that scared.”

She said he only agreed to drop her off after she threatened to call the police and threw his money back at him.

She also expressed her bewilderment that her agent did not side with her. When she contacted the agent, the latter asked: "What did you do to trigger him?"

She did not name the company she was working with.

Lxlxl666 included screenshots of her conversation with the agent, where she regularly shared her location throughout the date.

According to the screenshots, the woman had texted her agent to "get (her) out of here" as she was "scared" at 9.51pm, but was told to "relax first".

"I don't understand why I, the girl who was faced with an aggressor, (was) not believed," the woman said.

"I am not an escort which is why I turned him down, and he got upset. But even if I was, I deserve to be safe and protected from harm.

"No matter what line of work, no one should face any form of violence."

What are paid dates?

Paid dates, or rent-a-dates, have been gaining popularity among young adults recently – especially for those simply looking for companionship or some arm candy to bring home to relatives.

Unlike an escort service, there is usually no physical contact allowed between the two parties.

Rates typically start from $100 and could go up to $500 for two hours.

Helplines: