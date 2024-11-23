 15-year-old arrested over suspected loan shark harassment in Bedok, Yishun, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

15-year-old arrested over suspected loan shark harassment in Bedok, Yishun

Red paint was found splashed on the residential units’ main doors and gates.PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Rhea Yasmine for The Straits Times
Nov 23, 2024 04:12 pm

A 15-year-old was arrested on Nov 22 for his suspected involvement in two loan shark harassment cases at two residential units in Yishun and Bedok.

In a statement on Nov 22, the police said they were alerted to the first case, in Yishun Street 22, on Nov 20; and the second case, in Chai Chee Road, on Nov 21.

Red paint was found splashed on the units’ main doors and gates. Graffiti was also found sprayed on the wall beside the unit in Yishun, and on the floor in front of the unit in Bedok.

The teenager will be charged in court on Nov 23.

For first-time offenders, the offence of loan shark harassment carries a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, with a prison term of up to five years and up to six strokes of the cane.

A handwritten debtor’s note pasted on a wall outside a residential unit in Chai Chee Road. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
An image shared in a WhatsApp group of the man loittering at a playground in Toh Yi.
Singapore

Residents on alert as man allegedly stalks children in Toh Yi

