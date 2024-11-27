Jail for man who locked himself in flat and assaulted cop

A man who was caught with a packet of methamphetamine reoffended less than two weeks later when he kicked one of the police officers who had responded to a call stating that he was beating his then-girlfriend.

Haridas Ryan Peter also hurled vulgarities and waved three knives in a threatening manner at another policeman.

On Nov 26, the 49-year-old Singaporean was sentenced to two years, three months and a week in jail after he pleaded guilty to multiple offences including harassment and assaulting a police officer.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Eunice Chew said that Haridas has a history of committing drug-related offences and was supposed to go for urine tests for a period of five years from July 22, 2023.

On Oct 2 that year, he failed to turn up for a test at the Jurong Police Divisional Headquarters and was caught on Jan 12, 2024, with a packet of crystalline substance, which was later found to contain at least 0.79 grams of methamphetamine.

Haridas was at his then-girlfriend’s Sembawang flat in the evening of Jan 23, 2024, when the 52-year-old woman called her brother, saying that Haridas, who had consumed alcohol, was beating her.

The woman’s sister-in-law alerted the police at around 9.15pm. When the officers arrived at the unit, its main door and gate were locked.

Initially, Haridas told them to leave.

One of the officers, identified as Senior Staff Sergeant (Sgt) Mohamed Rosli Mohamed, persisted and also asked to speak with Haridas’ then-girlfriend.

Haridas finally opened only the door and hurled vulgarities at Senior Staff Sgt Rosli through the locked gate.

When the woman went to the gate to speak to the officer, Haridas retrieved three knives and waved them at Senior Staff Sgt Rosli.

He also abused another officer, Sgt Ng Yu Kit, with vulgar language.

The prosecutor said: “The accused took a metal baton and hit it multiple times against the vertical stiles of the gate in a threatening manner with the intent to cause alarm to (the police).”

Haridas also threatened to injure Sgt Ng, saying: “I will come out and I’ll whack you.”

In an earlier statement, the police said that as Haridas could have posed a danger to himself and others, officers from the Crisis Negotiation Unit (CNU), Special Operations Command and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also responded to the incident.

After about three hours of negotiation by CNU officers, the authorities saw an opportunity to breach the unit when the then-girlfriend went to a toilet, buying the officers time to ensure her safety.

Without revealing details, DPP Chew said that the police finally managed to enter the unit to arrest Haridas.

She added: “The police officers placed the accused on a stretcher so that he could be conveyed to hospital by SCDF to receive medical attention.

“The accused was uncooperative during the process. (He) hurled vulgarities and started to kick at the police officers and the SCDF officers, while he was placed on the stretcher.”

One of the kicks landed on Special Constable Sgt Muhammad Aiman Sylvester Raqeem’s right hand and waist. The policeman was later given three days of medical leave.