ICA arrests 6 Viets, 7 S'poreans suspected of marriage fraud

Thirteen people were arrested on June 5 for suspected involvement in marriage of convenience.

In the enforcement operation by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), officers arrested six Vietnamese women and seven Singaporean men, all aged between 22 and 32.

The 13, who were arrested in raids on both public and private housing across Singapore, will also be investigated for possible false declarations in their Visit Pass applications.

A syndicate is suspected to be responsible for arranging marriages of convenience.

All 13 individuals were charged in court on June 6.

"ICA takes a serious view of individuals trying to circumvent our system by engaging in or arranging/assisting to arrange marriages of convenience to obtain immigration facilities in Singapore."

Anyone found guilty of committing a marriage of convenience can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed up to 10 years, or both.

"ICA will continue to take firm enforcement action against errant couples and middlemen."

Members of the public can report suspected cases of marriage of convenience or any other immigration-related offences online at ica.gov.sg/feedbackform