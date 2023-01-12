Ikea recalls Lettan mirror due to risk of it falling

Some of the fittings that attach the mirrors to the wall have been breaking, leading to some mirrors unexpectedly falling.

Ikea is recalling its Lettan mirror for repair due to a risk of its wall fittings breaking, and has advised its customers to stop using the product immediately.

Ikea said on Tuesday that it has learnt that some of the fittings that attach Lettan mirrors to the wall have been breaking, and this has led to some mirrors unexpectedly falling.

The item is priced at $29.90 on Ikea’s local website.

Although no incidents have been reported in Singapore, the Swedish furniture company said that all Lettan mirrors with a date stamp up to and including 2105, referring to the year 2021 and the fifth week of the year, are being recalled for repair.

The company added that customers who own an affected mirror can order replacement wall fittings for free via its website ikea.sg, or by contacting its customer care centre on 6786-6868.