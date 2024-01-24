 Illegal charging of e-bike at HDB block; town council to take action, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Illegal charging of e-bike at HDB block; town council to take action
PHOTO: STOMP
Jan 24, 2024 10:57 am

An e-bike was spotted being charged at a common area power point at Block 525 Bedok North Street 3 on Jan 21.

Stomper A snapped a photo of the e-bike on the first floor of the block at about 3.45pm and asked: "Is this legal?"

In response to a Stomp query, the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) said that the covers of power and water supply points are typically locked to prevent unauthorised tapping of utilities.

"However, when there is an ongoing work, cleaners and contractors may unlock them," an AHTC spokesperson said.

"In this instance, the cover was left unlocked due to work that was in progress.

"The contractor concerned has been reminded not to leave the electrical socket unlocked over a prolonged period."

An image of a barricade at a void deck in Woodlands stirred discussion online about whether Singapore had become too homogenised and restrictive about public spaces.
Singaporeans and play in heartland

The town council said the situation will be monitored.

"Under the Town Council’s by-laws, except with the prior written permission of the Town Council, tapping of water and electricity from any supply points situated on any common property constitutes an offence," AHTC said.

"Enforcement action would be taken against those found to be doing so."

Farah Daley

Journalist
