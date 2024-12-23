Aljunied-Hougang TC working to fix cracks in Jalan Tenaga blocks

At least four households living on the top floor of the Jalan Tenaga estate in Bedok have noticed cracks in their flats.

The Aljunied-Hougang Town Council is working to fix cracks in ceilings that have appeared in some Housing Board blocks in Jalan Tenaga in Bedok.

Aljunied GRC MP Pritam Singh said in a Facebook post on Dec 20 that the town council received seven reports from residents of cracks before re-roofing works began in September, and five reports after the works started.

“The town council is working with the contractor, Solely, to address these issues forthwith,” Mr Singh said, adding that residents should inform the town council if they notice cracks in their units.

Town councils are responsible for the maintenance of common property in HDB estates, including rooftops of public housing blocks.

The Straits Times reported on Dec 13 that at least three residents in the estate near Bedok Reservoir noticed cracks in their flats after re-roofing works began.

They were concerned about the structural integrity of the blocks, which were built between 1992 and 1993.

Re-roofing works have started on 17 blocks. Such works typically involve hacking off the surface of the roof and replacing it with a new waterproofing membrane.

Mr Singh also said Blocks 601 to 629 and Blocks 101 to 121 will be undergoing re-roofing works soon.

The work schedule will be displayed at all affected blocks, taking into account the ongoing installation of solar panels on the rooftops of several blocks.

“Do not hesitate to highlight issues with cracks or ongoing seepage, and we will do our best to address these issues in the interim,” Mr Singh said.

Earlier, the town council had told The Straits Times that the re-roofing works in Jalan Tenaga are part of works that must be done every 14 years. The works are expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2025, subject to weather conditions.