Inter-faith prayer session held near canal where two boys were found dead

Prayers being conducted at the canal where the bodies were found on Jan 23, 2022.

Hindu priests conduct prayers at the canal where the bodies were found on Jan 23, 2022.

A monk conducts prayers at the canal where the bodies were found on Jan 23, 2022.

An inter-faith prayer session was held near a canal along Greenridge Crescent on Sunday morning (Jan 23), where two 11-year-old boys were found dead.

Representatives from six religious organisations - including Imam Mohd Idris from Al-Huda Mosque, Venerable Rui Zhen from Beeh Low See Temple and Father Francis Lim from the Church of St Ignatius - prayed near the large canal in Upper Bukit Timah where the bodies were found on Friday night.

About 20 residents and Ms Sim Ann, an MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, were also present.

At the opening of the session, she said: "Even if we do not know them personally, their untimely demise is heartbreaking, especially to those of us who are parents ourselves. It is an unthinkable loss.

"This is why, after consulting neighbourhood volunteers, we have decided to organise an inter-faith prayer session here - so that we may each, in our own way, wish peace upon the souls of the departed."

The father of the boys was arrested late on Saturday for his suspected involvement in their deaths.

He will be charged with murder on Monday.

Ms Sim told The Straits Times that following the incident, the constituency team has been looking at details of residents who have approached them for help to see if any household fits the description of what has been reported so far about the family.

The search has turned up nothing so far.

She added that she had spoken to a few of the residents who attended the session.

"Our residents have felt immense shock and also grief at this case, especially as more details emerge," she said.

"They also highlighted to me that they always feel safe living in this neighbourhood."

She added that some had asked whether the perception of safety in the neighbourhood would be coloured by the tragedy.

"I assured the residents I would take up this issue with the police after the case has concluded," she said.

Retiree Lee Kia Jian, 76, was one of the residents who turned up on Sunday morning.

"I was very shocked when I learnt this happened in my neighbourhood," he said.

"I came down to put a flower near the site and pay my respects."