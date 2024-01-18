Iswaran resigns as Transport Minister, from PAP

Transport Minister S. Iswaran has resigned from the People’s Action Party (PAP) amid a corruption case against him.

He will also be stepping down as Transport Minister and West Coast GRC MP.

Iswaran will also repay his salary as Minister and allowances as MP from the commencement of the CPIB’s investigations in July 2023, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Jan 18. Iswaran has been on a leave of absence since July 11.

In a separate statement on Jan 18, PMO said that Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat will replace Iswaran as Transport Minister while Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu will be the new Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations.

Earlier on Jan 18, Iswaran appeared before a district judge and was charged with two counts of corruption over bribes.

He is accused of accepting more than $160,000 from hotelier Ong Beng Seng to advance Mr Ong’s business interests in a Singapore Grand Prix contract with the Singapore Tourism Board in September and December 2022.

Iswaran also faces 24 charges of accepting valuable items worth more than $218,000, including Singapore Grand Prix tickets, between November 2015 and December 2021 from Mr Ong while being a public servant, and one charge of obstructing justice in May 2023.