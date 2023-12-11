It's getting hot in Haidilao as employees perform Ke Mu San dance
Hotpot restaurant Haidilao has always been well-known for going the extra mile to keep their customers smiling.
Staff singing and dancing to celebrate a diner's birthday is quite a common sight at the chain that has 20 outlets in Singapore.
But it seems that Haidilao is also trendy.
Videos shared online recently show its employees at the Plaza Singapura outlet performing a viral dance trend that originated from China.
@oshionclothing New viral dance in China, Ke Mu San 科目三 Test Three Visit our store for more qipao dresses. #oshionclothing #chinese #china #chinesegirls #chinesefashion #qipao #chinesetradition #chinesedress #chinesetraditionalclothing #chinesetradionalclothes #uk #leeds #london #manchester #oshion #birmingham #liverpool #asian #asiangirl #asianclothing #england #scotland #ireland #wales ♬ original sound - Oshion
It is understood that the performance can be requested by uttering the not-secret code "Ke Mu San", or Mandarin for subject three.
According to TikTok user candiselin86, The name subject three alludes to the belief by people from Guangxi that everyone is subjected to be tested in three areas in their life: singing folk song, eating rice noodles and having silky-smooth dance moves.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now