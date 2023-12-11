It's getting hot in Haidilao as employees perform Ke Mu San dance

Hotpot restaurant Haidilao has always been well-known for going the extra mile to keep their customers smiling.

Staff singing and dancing to celebrate a diner's birthday is quite a common sight at the chain that has 20 outlets in Singapore.

But it seems that Haidilao is also trendy.

Videos shared online recently show its employees at the Plaza Singapura outlet performing a viral dance trend that originated from China.

It is understood that the performance can be requested by uttering the not-secret code "Ke Mu San", or Mandarin for subject three.

According to TikTok user candiselin86, The name subject three alludes to the belief by people from Guangxi that everyone is subjected to be tested in three areas in their life: singing folk song, eating rice noodles and having silky-smooth dance moves.