China influencer shoots 'private' video in Haidilao private room

A China influencer going by the name Angel has raised the ire of netizens after a video of herself committing lewd actions at Haidilao made its rounds online.

According to Chinese news portal ETtoday, the incident on Feb 16 was filmed in a private room at a Haidilao outlet in Guangzhou.

Angel drops her coat and is left dressed skimpily in a red matching dudou set in the video.

She sits on a chair, with her legs spread wide, facing the camera. A plate of cut dragonfruit sits on the table.

Angel uses a pair of chopsticks to pick up a piece of the fruit and makes suggestive moves with it. She then brings the dragonfruit to her mouth and licks it.

The restaurant was bombarded with angry messages after the video was leaked online.

"You let a woman take unsightly videos and photos in your restaurant... How can you allow us to eat there with confidence?" wrote a netizen.

The famous steamboat restaurant chain has issued a statement saying that it filed a police report and implemented thorough cleaning and disinfecting for the safety of its customers.