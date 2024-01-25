JAE posting results out on Feb 1

The Ministry of Education announced on Jan 25 that the posting results for the 2024 Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) will be released on Feb 1 Feb at 9am.

Students can obtain their posting results through SMS sent to the registered phone number or JAE-IS, which can be accessed on the JAE website (moe.gov.sg/jae).

All students who are posted to a junior college or Millennia Institute are to report to their posted institutions on Feb 2, in the morning. They can refer to their posted schools' websites for the reporting details and other information such as details on the purchase of uniforms.

Those who are unable to report to their posted institutions on Feb 2 should contact the school to confirm their spot in the school.

Students posted to polytechnics or the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will receive an email or letter detailing the enrolment information by the end of February.

For those who wish to seek a transfer to a junior college or Millennia Institute should appeal directly to the institution by phone or email. Contact numbers and email addresses of the institutioins can be found on MOE's SchoolFinder (moe.gov.sg/schoolfinder).

Students who wish to transfer to a polytechnic or ITE 2-year Higher Nitec course may appeal through the JAE Online Appeal Portal (jaeappeal.edu.sg).

Applicants who were not posted to any course during the JAE are also encouraged to submit an appeal through the same portal, which will be available from 9am on Feb 1 to 4pm on Feb 6. Appeal outcomes will be released on the same portal at 9am on Feb 21.