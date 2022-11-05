Jail for male volunteer usher who took video of man in church toilet

The volunteer admitted that he was struggling with voyeuristic tendencies when the victim asked him what he was up to.

A volunteer usher at a church service followed a man into a toilet and used a mobile phone to record him.

The 26-year-old victim heard someone step into the cubicle next to his, and looked up to see a black mobile phone pointed at him. He stepped out and confronted the offender.

The incident happened on Dec 5, 2021.

Benjamin Chua admitted that he was struggling with voyeuristic tendencies when the victim asked him what he was up to.

The victim asked for the phone and password, which Chua gave before resuming his ushering duties, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Jocelyn Teo at his sentencing on Friday.

The 30-year-old was handed 16 weeks’ jail after he pleaded guilty to two counts of voyeurism.

Details about the church were redacted from court documents.

DPP Teo said Chua’s victim was able to access the mobile phone, and found a hidden folder with multiple incriminating video clips of men in toilets.

He confronted Chua, who admitted that he had recorded the videos.

The man deleted the clips and told Chua to surrender himself to the police.

Five days later, Chua went to the Toa Payoh Neighbourhood Police Centre and told officers there about what he had done. .

DPP Teo said: “The accused admitted that he was addicted to acts of voyeurism, and had been watching voyeurism materials since the end of 2020.”

In an earlier incident, Chua was at VivoCity shopping mall on Nov 29, 2021 and entered a toilet at the cinema there.

He took out his mobile phone and used it to record an unsuspecting 22-year-old man who was inside a cubicle.

On Friday, DPP Teo urged the court to sentence Chua to between five and six months’ jail.

She said: “The accused had recorded videos that captured the victims’ (private parts), which is a grave intrusion into their privacy.”

A mitigating factor is that Chua had pleaded guilty, which suggested some remorse, she said.

Chua’s bail of $5,000 was set on Friday and he is expected to surrender himself at the State Courts on Dec 1 to begin serving his sentence.