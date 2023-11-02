Jail for man caught smuggling 13 dogs and cats into S’pore; 5 dogs died within 2 weeks

The modified compartment under the rear passenger seat of the vehicle that the man used for his smuggling attempt.

A carpenter attempted to smuggle 10 puppies and three kittens from Malaysia into Singapore in a modified compartment under the rear passenger seat in his vehicle, but he was caught at Woodlands Checkpoint during a routine inspection.

One of the kittens was found in a nylon bag. Five of the dogs died within two weeks, with the cause of their death attributed to bacterial pneumonia, which would have led to breathing problems.

The modified compartment measured 65cm by 51cm by 11.5cm.

Wong Cai Long, 25, was sentenced to 40 weeks’ jail on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to a total of 10 charges.

Five charges were for importing an animal without a licence, and five were for failing to take reasonable steps to ensure that the animal was not confined and moved in a way that subjected it to unnecessary suffering.

Sixteen similar charges were taken into consideration during his sentencing.

Referring to the five puppies that died within two weeks, a vet said the way the animals were transported caused them unnecessary suffering.

Quoting the vet, National Parks Board prosecutor Shafiuddin Ong said swab samples that were taken at the quarantine centre revealed that all 13 animals tested positive for highly contagious viruses that are transmitted via faecal-oral contact and cause gastrointestinal disease in dogs and cats.

He added that the cramped and poorly ventilated environment in the vehicle’s compartment likely facilitated the spreading of the virus.

“The said five animals were transported in cramped conditions, and the animals would have experienced discomfort because of restricted movement, inability to adopt natural positions.

“Being placed together with other animals in such confined conditions also poses the risk of injury through jostling,” he said.

The 13 animals were sent to the AVS Animal Quarantine Centre for microchipping, physical examination and quarantine.

One of the puppies – a three-month-old white Pomeranian – died four days after it was found.

Wong agreed to smuggle the animals into Singapore to pay off his debt.

Mr Ong said Wong, a freelance carpenter, had no stable income and borrowed money from an unlicensed moneylender in Malaysia, whom he referred to as “Boss”, around April 2023.

He racked up a debt of RM$7,000 (S$2,000) and, when he was unable to repay it, he was instructed by Boss to smuggle animals into Singapore – a task for which he would be paid $40 for each animal successfully brought in.

Wong was told that the amount earned would be used to offset his outstanding debt. He agreed to the arrangement and began smuggling animals into Singapore on or around Aug 5.

Wong claimed he had successfully smuggled a total of 12 animals into Singapore on two previous occasions before his arrest, Mr Ong said.

Before each smuggling operation, Wong said he would be contacted by Boss, who would pass him a set of keys to the vehicle to be used and inform him of the delivery location in Singapore.

Boss would then instruct him to collect the vehicle the next morning from a location around Johor Bahru. The animals would already be concealed in the modified compartment below the rear passenger seat.

After clearing Woodlands Checkpoint and entering Singapore, he would drive to the location as instructed and make the delivery to two unknown Chinese men.

On Aug 15, Boss told Wong to collect a Malaysia-registered vehicle from somewhere near KSL Mall in Johor Bahru and passed him a set of keys.

Wong was also informed that there were 13 animals concealed in a modified compartment under the rear passenger seat of the vehicle and that the animals were to be delivered to Block 401F Fernvale Lane.

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers at Woodlands Checkpoint conducted a routine inspection on the vehicle at 12.15pm that day and found the 13 animals in the modified compartment.