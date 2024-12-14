Hawksbill turtle hatchlings emerge from East Coast Park nest
Over 100 hawksbill turtle hatchlings emerged from their nest at East Coast Park on the morning of Dec 13, beating the odds as they safely made their way to the open sea.
The critically endangered reptiles took their first steps under the watchful eyes of conservation officers from the National Parks Board (NParks), the agency said in a Facebook post on Dec 13.
The hawksbill turtle belongs to one of two marine turtle species found in Singapore’s waters, alongside the green turtle.
Known for their beak-like mouths and strikingly patterned shells, hawksbill turtles are native to tropical and subtropical regions of the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific oceans, where they are usually found in coral reefs and coastal waters.
They have been regularly sighted along the Singapore Strait.
NParks said a few female hawksbill turtles would return to Singapore’s shores to lay their eggs from around May to October each year.
These eggs typically incubate for about 60 days before hatching.
However, NParks noted that turtle hatchlings face numerous challenges on their journey to the sea, including predators such as shorebirds and crabs, as well as the risk of disorientation caused by artificial light sources.
On Dec 13, conservation officers monitored the turtle hatchlings closely after they appeared from their nest, taking measurements to assess their health before ensuring their safe passage to the waters.
In its Facebook post, NParks reminded the public that it is illegal to collect the eggs or hatchlings of hawksbill turtles, which are a protected species under Singapore’s Wildlife Act.
It also urged the public to respect these marine creatures by maintaining a safe distance, keeping their noise levels low, and avoiding any physical contact.
Anyone who spots turtle hatchlings or nesting turtles is encouraged to call the NParks helpline on 1800-471-7300.
