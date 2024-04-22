Jail for man who battered girlfriend to death over her relationships with other men

The domestic violence turned fatal one night in January 2019, when M. Krishnan, battered Ms Mallika Begum Rahamansa Abdul Rahman to death.

A married man, who lived with another woman that he habitually beat over trivial matters, intensified the abuse after she confessed to having relationships with other men.

The domestic violence turned fatal one night in January 2019, when M. Krishnan battered Ms Mallika Begum Rahamansa Abdul Rahman, then 40, to death in an alcohol-fuelled assault that took place over two hours.

On April 22, Krishnan, who is now 40, was sentenced to 20 years’ jail by the High Court.

He had pleaded guilty on April 12 to a reduced charge of culpable homicide for causing his girlfriend’s death by repeatedly hitting her between about 11.30pm on Jan 16, 2019 and about 1.30am on Jan 17, 2019 at the Woodlands flat where they lived.

Ms Mallika died from a head injury. She also suffered multiple rib fractures, and numerous bruises were found all over her body.

Krishnan was originally charged with murder. The reason for the amendment of the charge was not stated in open court.

A psychiatric evaluation found that he has intermittent explosive disorder, which had some contribution to his actions but did not impair his judgment and self-control.

A report from the Institute of Mental Health said the level of violence inflicted on the victim was likely caused by alcohol intoxication.

In sentencing the man, Justice Valerie Thean said his voluntary intoxication was an aggravating factor that reflected the need for deterrence.

The judge said he was sufficiently aware that he was susceptible to losing his temper in socially unacceptable ways, and that his behaviour worsened after drinking alcohol.

Krishnan has a history of domestic violence, and was referred for counselling at the IMH from December 2015 to December 2016.

He also has a string of past convictions related to disorderly and violent behaviour, such as verbally abusing and spitting on police officers.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Timotheus Koh had sought 15 to 18 years’ jail for the “horrific case of domestic abuse”, noting that the victim was battered so badly that her entire face was swollen.

Defence counsel Ramesh Tiwary said Krishnan had co-operated with the police and admitted to the assaults on the victim in the two days leading to her death.

In 2015, Krishnan started an extra-marital affair with Ms Mallika, who had two daughters from her previous marriages.

In November that year, Krishnan’s wife returned home to see him and Ms Mallika drinking alcohol in the master bedroom.

She used vulgarities against him, and he punched her in the face. When he grabbed a whisky bottle, she apologised as she thought he was going to hit her with it.

Krishnan’s wife subsequently obtained a personal protection order against him. She is still married to him.

He continued his relationship with Ms Mallika, and admitted to hitting her at least once in 2017 over a trivial matter.

The abuse intensified from Jan 11, 2019 after she confessed to him that she had sexual relations with several men, including during the time he was incarcerated in 2018.

On the night of Jan 15, 2019, after one such confession while they were drinking alcohol at the flat, Krishnan kicked and slapped Ms Mallika in the face, punched her in the ribs, and kicked her in the thigh.

As she pleaded with him not to leave, he grabbed her by the neck and pushed her, causing her to fall and hit her head against a wardrobe.

He then pushed her forehead, causing her to hit her head against the kitchen cabinet.

The next day, Ms Mallika sought medical treatment at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. A CT scan of the brain found no evidence of internal bleeding or skull fractures.

That night, Krishnan and Ms Mallika spoke to her sister on the phone about her relationship with a man.

After the call, Krishnan, who had been drinking throughout the day, started to assault the victim as he felt angry and frustrated at her relationships with other men.

He slapped her, grabbed her by her hair, and punched and kicked her. He then helped her to the bed, and after a while, realised that she was not breathing.

He called Singapore Civil Defence Force at about 1.35am on Jan 17, 2019.

Paramedics responding to the call saw Ms Mallika on the bed with multiple bruises on her limbs and face. She was pronounced dead at the scene at about 1.45am.

Krishnan called his friend for a place to sleep after the assault. He surrendered to the police only at about 1pm that day.