Jail for man who engaged in sex act with partner in front of her young son

A man and his girlfriend engaged in a sexual activity in front of her seven-year-old son in a hotel room in August 2022. The couple told the boy to record a video of them doing so.

The child, who did not join the couple in the sexual act, complied.

Another video shows the woman, referred to as B2 in court documents, topless in a toilet. Her boyfriend and son were nearby.

On Oct 15, the 34-year-old man, identified as B1, was sentenced to 12 weeks’ jail. He had pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in a sexual activity in the presence of a minor below 16 years old. A second similar charge was considered during sentencing.

The relationship between the man and the boy is unclear.

One set of court documents says he is the boy’s father, but another set states that the man was the mother’s boyfriend who had treated the child as his own son.

Details about the couple cannot be disclosed owing to a gag order to protect the boy’s identity. Court documents also did not disclose if the child’s mother, 33, has been charged over the offences.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chan Yi Cheng said that the couple have been together for 10 years but are not married to each other. The couple did not live together and the man would meet the mother and son up to five times a week.

On Aug 6, 2022, the trio were in a hotel room when the couple engaged in the sexual act.

The prosecutor said: “B1 and B2 decided to take a video of their sexual act. They then asked the victim to use B1’s mobile phone... to record the video.”

The child complied.

Some time later in 2023, B2 was browsing through Facebook when she saw the video online. B1 and B2 then decided to alert the police. The couple denied uploading the clip online, said the prosecutor.

Separately, a welfare officer from the National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline also lodged a report on Jan 27, 2023. The officer did so after finding out that a female member of the public had raised concerns that a child might be exposed to sexually explicit content.

DPP Chan told the court: “On a Facebook page, (the member of the public) saw a video of a woman... half-naked in a... toilet (for the disabled). She believed a child was filming the video as the child could be heard asking the woman to pull down her pants.”

The member of the public assumed the woman was the child’s mother, the court heard. She also said there was a second video showing the woman performing a sexual act in a room.