Man allegedly drank alcohol before driving car into country club pool

The owner of a property agency allegedly consumed alcohol before getting behind the wheel of a car on Aug 27.

William Teng Guan How, 62, from WRJ & Associates, is said to have driven the vehicle into a swimming pool at Seletar Country Club at around 9.40pm that day.

On Nov 22, Teng was charged with one count each of drink-driving and endangering others while operating the car in a rash manner.

According to court documents, he was allegedly found with at least 63 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath at around 10pm on Aug 27.

This is nearly double the legal limit of 35 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Teng’s case will be mentioned again in court on Dec 19.

For drink-driving, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $20,000.