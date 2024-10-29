Jail for man who entered Changi Airport despite prohibition

A man was banned from entering Changi Airport unless he was taking a flight after he was caught twice for what the prosecution described as touting-related activities.

Despite this, Bhuiyan Md Robius Sani, 35, breached the orders in October 2023 and was caught handing over a pouch containing some gold chains to a Bangladeshi stranger before the latter left Singapore.

On Oct 28, Bhuiyan pleaded guilty to one count of criminal trespass and was sentenced to six days’ jail.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Phoebe Tan said that airport terminal managers had observed some people harassing other passengers and asking them to help carry items back to their country of origin.

She added: “These subjects’ actions are considered to be a nuisance to the Changi Airport Group due to their prevalence, their negative effect on Changi Airport’s reputation, and the fact that such subjects could be aggressive at times to passengers.”

Bhuiyan was one of these people asking others to carry items for them to another country.

He was issued the first prohibition order on Sept 12, 2023, banning him from entering Changi Airport from then until Sept 11, 2024.

He breached the order on Sept 25, 2023, and was issued a second one that day. This time, he was banned from entering the airport until Sept 12, 2024.

He continued to defy the orders and went to Changi Airport Terminal 3 at around 8pm on Oct 27, 2023, as he wanted to pass items such as gold chains to strangers who were travelling to Bangladesh.

A terminal manager spotted Bhuiyan handing over a pouch containing some gold chains to a Bangladeshi passenger.

After a screening, the manager alerted the police when he found out Bhuiyan’s prohibition entry orders.

For criminal trespass, an offender can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $1,500.