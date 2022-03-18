 Jail for man who filmed himself having sex with married woman, threatened to send clip to her family, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Jail for man who filmed himself having sex with married woman, threatened to send clip to her family

Jail for man who filmed himself having sex with married woman, threatened to send clip to her family
PHOTO: ST PHOTO ILLUSTRATION
Shaffiq Alkhatib, Court Correspondent
Mar 18, 2022 06:36 pm

A man had an affair with one of his colleagues - a married woman - and recorded a video of them having sex without her knowledge.

He later became upset when the woman could not celebrate his birthday with him.

The man then threatened to share the clip with her family and said: "I want to watch you suffer."

Separately, he also targeted a second woman, his girlfriend at the time, and recorded videos of her performing a sexual act on him without obtaining her permission.

The 30-year-old Singaporean man was on Friday (March 18) sentenced to eight months' jail.

He had pleaded guilty to one count each of voyeurism, threatening to distribute intimate recordings showing the married woman, and insulting his then-girlfriend's modesty. He cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the women's identities.

Ng Hui Ooh was allegedly involved in a fight with another man at Bendemeer Market and Food Centre on March 16.
Singapore

Elderly man charged after he allegedly swung chopper in fight

Related Stories

Man who trespassed into Sembcorp Marine premises to fish fined $600, did not catch any fish

Jail and fine for man who kicked police officer, caused public annoyance while drunk

Man who stabbed, slashed NParks officer in 'vicious' attack gets more than 13 years' jail

The court heard that the man got into a romantic relationship with a 33-year-old woman in 2018.

Without the woman's consent, he recorded videos of her performing a sexual act on him. The couple are no longer together.

He was involved in an affair with another victim - the married woman - in late 2019.

In May 2020, she looked through his mobile phone and discovered obscene photos of herself on the device.

She deleted the pictures and confronted the man about them. He then assured the woman that he would no longer keep such photos of her.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Eric Hu said: "(She) did not check the accused's phone thoroughly to make sure all obscene materials were deleted but decided to trust the accused."

On June 9, 2020, the woman told the man on messaging platform WhatsApp that she could not celebrate his birthday with him as she wanted to spend time with her parents.

The DPP said: "In retaliation, the accused told the (woman) that he would be planning 'surprises' for her...The accused knew that (she) believed that these 'surprises' referred to her previous obscene photos, which she had previously discovered in the accused's mobile phone."

She later blocked him on various social media platforms.

This further upset the man, who repeatedly threatened her between 12.17am and 8.12pm on June 10, 2020.

Among his threats, he said that he would send her intimate video to people, including her husband's parents.

She alerted the police and officers later found the incriminating materials on his mobile phone.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COURT & CRIMEaffairThreat