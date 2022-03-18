Jail for man who filmed himself having sex with married woman, threatened to send clip to her family

A man had an affair with one of his colleagues - a married woman - and recorded a video of them having sex without her knowledge.

He later became upset when the woman could not celebrate his birthday with him.

The man then threatened to share the clip with her family and said: "I want to watch you suffer."

Separately, he also targeted a second woman, his girlfriend at the time, and recorded videos of her performing a sexual act on him without obtaining her permission.

The 30-year-old Singaporean man was on Friday (March 18) sentenced to eight months' jail.

He had pleaded guilty to one count each of voyeurism, threatening to distribute intimate recordings showing the married woman, and insulting his then-girlfriend's modesty. He cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the women's identities.

The court heard that the man got into a romantic relationship with a 33-year-old woman in 2018.

Without the woman's consent, he recorded videos of her performing a sexual act on him. The couple are no longer together.

He was involved in an affair with another victim - the married woman - in late 2019.

In May 2020, she looked through his mobile phone and discovered obscene photos of herself on the device.

She deleted the pictures and confronted the man about them. He then assured the woman that he would no longer keep such photos of her.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Eric Hu said: "(She) did not check the accused's phone thoroughly to make sure all obscene materials were deleted but decided to trust the accused."

On June 9, 2020, the woman told the man on messaging platform WhatsApp that she could not celebrate his birthday with him as she wanted to spend time with her parents.

The DPP said: "In retaliation, the accused told the (woman) that he would be planning 'surprises' for her...The accused knew that (she) believed that these 'surprises' referred to her previous obscene photos, which she had previously discovered in the accused's mobile phone."

She later blocked him on various social media platforms.

This further upset the man, who repeatedly threatened her between 12.17am and 8.12pm on June 10, 2020.

Among his threats, he said that he would send her intimate video to people, including her husband's parents.

She alerted the police and officers later found the incriminating materials on his mobile phone.